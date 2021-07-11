SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.33

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 359684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

