Shard (SHARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,548.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $5,548.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.