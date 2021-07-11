Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.