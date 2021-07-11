Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 7.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 2,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

