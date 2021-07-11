Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.20

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 117.98 ($1.54), with a volume of 1232263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

