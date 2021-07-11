Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570,964 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Skyworks Solutions worth $714,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.