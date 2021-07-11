Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 213,325 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

SNAP opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Snap by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Snap by 58.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

