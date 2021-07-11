Sociall Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $373,352.53 and $7.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

