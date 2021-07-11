Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

