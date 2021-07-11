Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,008. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

