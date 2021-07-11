Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 7,099,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,234. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01.

