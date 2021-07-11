Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,235. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.