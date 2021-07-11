Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.59. 4,137,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

