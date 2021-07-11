SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0680 on Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $295,423.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

