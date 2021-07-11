SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

