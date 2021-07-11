Stamps.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 1,394 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stamps.com by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

