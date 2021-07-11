Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $190,103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $6,969,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,201,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,361. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

