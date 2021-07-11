Stellar Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $233.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162511 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.12 or 0.99941850 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,025 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,822,874 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.