Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.14% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $142.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

