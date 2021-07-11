Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.