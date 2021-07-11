Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.