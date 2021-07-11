Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,303 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

