Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 50,094 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.12% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

