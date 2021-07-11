Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $320.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.