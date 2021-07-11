Stephens Inc. AR Sells 250 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of GDS by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 23.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS opened at $70.45 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

