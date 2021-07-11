Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

