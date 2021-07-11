Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $648.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

