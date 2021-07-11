Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.39. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

