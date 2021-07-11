Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43.

