Stifel Financial Corp Invests $3 Million in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 516,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

