Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,103 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.82 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.