STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of STM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. 1,662,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

