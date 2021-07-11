Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.98% of Summit Financial Group worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMMF opened at $21.82 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.