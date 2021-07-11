Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $81.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.01 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $334.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 405,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

