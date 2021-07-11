Summit Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

