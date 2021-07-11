Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.