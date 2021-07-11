Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

