Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Raised to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

