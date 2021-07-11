Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is Redwood Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,111 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises about 2.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $32,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,639,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

