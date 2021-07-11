T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $205.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

