T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

