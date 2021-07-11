Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TARO. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TARO opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

