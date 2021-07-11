Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.96 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

