TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 109,637 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

