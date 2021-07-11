TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GoHealth worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.09. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

