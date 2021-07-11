TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.80 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

