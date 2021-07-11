TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY opened at $16.69 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.