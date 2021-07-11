Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

TECK.B traded up C$1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,445. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

