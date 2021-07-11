Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion and a PE ratio of -62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.60. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.46 and a 12-month high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.