Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $422.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

